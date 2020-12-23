This Is Us season 5 episode 5 photo: Hai, the mystery fisherman, returns







As we prepare for This Is Us season 5 episode 5 airing on NBC next month, there are several stories that will take center stage. Take, for example, what was going on with Kate in the past … or how the mystery of Randall’s biological mother will course through the future.

One thing that we can say with confidence now is that you will see Hai, the mysterious Vietnamese fisherman played by Vien Hong, back on the show in this episode. The photo above is all the proof you need. The last time we saw Hai, he was realizing a connection between Randall Pearson (who he had just seen in a viral video) and William Hill. We know that this man has some sort of history with Randall’s mom Laurel, and she may have talked at length about William. Some of the connections could start to become clear in episode 5 (entitled “A Long Road Home”). There is a larger backstory episode for Laurel coming potentially in episode 6.

In general, we’re excited for what This Is Us will bring in the new year — it’s a chance to dive back into the world of the Pearsons and witness a story all about family. It remains something that is firmly needed in these hard times. The show also serves as a great reminder that family can have so many different meanings to every person that is out there.

Our hopes it at some point over the next few episodes, Randall and Hai will have a chance to meet. Time will tell in that regard.

