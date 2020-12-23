The Amazing Race 33: Are there plans yet to resume production?







Last week marked the finale for The Amazing Race season 32, and at the moment, it makes perfect sense to look ahead to season 33.

We know that we’d love to get more episodes on CBS at some point fairly soon, but the reality is that’s not happening. It’s hard to envision the show taking place before a vaccine is widespread, since you are talking about international travel. There’s no real way to do an Amazing Race bubble like you can with some other shows. What does make this situation weird is that production was actually underway at the time in which the pandemic was starting to hit — this was one of the first shows to stop filming. With that, there will be big decisions to be made as to whether or not the cast and crew pick up where they left off.

In speaking to Reality Blurred recently, executive producer Bertram Van Munster did indicate that there are at least early conversations happening on the show’s future:

“It’s under very much on the radar and we’re talking to CBS about how we’re going to do it and what we’re going to do, and what the plans are so … By all means, they’re very much wanting to get the show on the air as quickly as possible.”

In our personal opinion it’s hard to envision The Amazing Race back on the air at some point in 2021 — maybe it will film next year, but remember that CBS also has a habit of keeping episodes of this show on the shelf for a long time while they find the right place for it.

When do you think that The Amazing Race 33 could air on CBS?

