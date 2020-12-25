Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? A look towards season 5 episode 4







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? For those now looking for an answer to that question, we’ve got that within … plus, of course, a longer look at what’s to come.

The bad news to report now is fairly simple — there is no new episode tonight. Just like with Magnum PI and Blue Bloods, the network is opting to wait until Friday, January 8 to bring new episodes back. While it may seem weird to put these shows on hiatus given they only recently started their seasons, there’s something simple to remember: Today is Christmas! There’s no way that the network wants to compete with a holiday where typical viewers are doing other things. They know that they have plenty of time to air the rest of their season, and that there are also great opportunities early next year to get ratings for a lot of their shows.

In the cast of MacGyver, season 5 episode 4 looks to be a great opportunity to get to know the character of Desi a little bit better — this time through the lens of her family. It’s not going to be a typical family gathering, though, as she and Mac are going to have to work in overdrive in order to save her brother. This episode will also be bringing back Peter Weller as Mason, and anytime that happens you can almost be sure that there will be some fireworks.

Below, CarterMatt has the full MacGyver season 5 episode 4 synopsis, in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason” – Mac’s meeting with Desi’s parents goes sideways when her brother finds himself in trouble and desperately needs their help. Also, Russ and Matty must ask an old nemesis for assistance when their new recruitment candidate is kidnapped, on MACGYVER, Friday, Jan. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

