





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you’re interested in getting an answer to that, rest assured we’ve got you covered! Beyond that, we’ll also look towards what should be an exciting future for the Shemar Moore drama.

Yet, the news that we’ve got at this very moment is of the less-than-exciting variety. After all, there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. The reasoning for that is rather simple, as we are now entering the annual holiday hiatus that keeps CBS shows from coming on the air. It may be a frustrating break away from the normal action we’ve come to know and love, but it’s certainly one that we understand. Network TV is about ratings first and foremost, and shows traditionally suffer a drop in numbers when they air close to holidays. Heck, we even saw it last night with The Bachelorette finale. CBS doesn’t want to lose viewers.

For those who have not heard as of yet, SWAT will be returning with new episodes on Wednesday, January 13. Want a few more details all about it? Then be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Under Fire” – The SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies. Also, the rivalry between Chris, Street and Tan ratchets up when Tan finds out there’s an internal betting pool on which of them will win the SWAT leadership competition. And, Street and Molly’s relationship is strained by his complicated history with his imprisoned mother, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

