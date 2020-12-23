Sex and the City: Is a season 7 revival happening without Kim Cattrall?







Given the need for new programming over at HBO Max, it makes some sense that a Sex and the City revival could be considered. If it happens, though, it’s looking to look different than the show you remember.

According to a report from the New York Post, there are discussions underway at the moment about a “season 7” of the super-popular comedy, though it would be envisioned as more of a limited series than anything else. This comes after rumors of another season/movie for the past several years; given how it was one of the first super-successful comedies of its kind on HBO, it makes sense that there would constantly be some sort of chatter.

Here is where things get a little bit dicey: While the revival would reportedly bring back Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, there are no plans for Kim Cattrall to return as Samantha. She has repeatedly said she has no interest in revisiting the iconic character, which she did play in both of the feature films. Is Sex and the City the same show without one of the core ensemble? It’s hard to view it that way. The show was absolutely narrated by Carrie, but it revolved around the friendship between these two women. Without all of them, it doesn’t work the same way.

Note that there is still no guarantee that this actually happens — we’ve certainly seen plans for more Sex and the City fall through before. If there is one incentive for much of the cast and creative team to return, it’s probably to wash away the bad taste left behind by the second feature film, which disappointed in terms of critical reception and in terms of overall performance.

We’ll keep watch to see if anything more comes out of this in the new year.

Do you think that a new Sex and the City limited series would be worth anyone’s time?

