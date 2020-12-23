Men in Kilts: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish photo; Outlander hopes







Excited for Men in Kilts? We know that for us, this series has to be one of the most-anticipated TV events of the next several months. It’s looking to premiere on Starz at some point next year, and we’re hoping to see it sooner rather than later.

So while we do wait for the show to come on, why not take a look at the latest behind-the-scenes photo? That is, after all, what we are doing here. The image below was shared by the series’ official account, and it gives you another sense of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s overall aesthetic as they take part in their journey. For those who don’t know, Men in Kilts revolves around these two traveling around Scotland and getting a greater understanding of the people and the culture. These two may already have a build-in knowledgebase of the area, but a lot of the viewers will not. This should be educational for a lot of people out there, but also fun! It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise when you consider that Sam and Graham are involved.

If you want to get a guide to some of Sam and Graham’s journey, be sure to check out their recently-released book Clanlands. The two make perfect companions to each other. It’d be nice to have some sort of additional video clips out there for the series, but maybe we’ll have that early on in the new year.

Meanwhile, we’re also hoping that at some point in early 2021, we’ll start to get some more news on Outlander season 6. We know that it has been delayed for many months already, but hopefully it will be safe enough soon for the cast and crew to get back to work.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts when it premieres on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men in Kilts (@meninkiltsstarz)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







