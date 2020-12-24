Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 6 expectations







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and of course, look to the future!

We’ll go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way right now: There is no new episode on the show tonight. It’s Christmas Eve! Viewers are off doing other things, and there’s no real reason that the network is going to burn an episode when people are not going to watch it. That’s especially the case when you consider how the most-recent episode of the show ended. We saw a lot of heartache, for sure, as Sullivan and Miller both found themselves arrested at the end of the episode after a tense and unjustified stand-off with prejudiced police offers.

When Station 19 moves forward, you have to imagine that the series is going to address that big cliffhanger first and foremost. It has to be the top priority, but then after that we imagine there will be updates on a few different subjects. Take, for example, what’s going to be happening with Sullivan and Andy — and also, we’re hoping we get to see a lot more of Carina. We know that she’s not a firefighter, but the character is a series regular and we have to think that is good for something.

Alas, the hardest thing to accept at the moment is that Station 19 is going to be returning in March — that is such a long time away from right now, and we certainly wish that the show was back sooner. Ultimately, though, the goal here seems to be to bring the show back at a time when new episodes can air weekly without a number of other hiatuses.

What do you most want to see on Station 19 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right away in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

