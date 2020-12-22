The Bachelorette finale: Brendan Morais reflects on Tayshia Adams’ season







Last night on The Bachelorette, Brendan Morais made a decision that was far from easy, as he opted to depart the show. Tayshia Adams was clearly into him, and we do think that his feelings for her were genuine, as well.

So what was the issue that caused the departure? It wasn’t even really an issue inasmuch as him just realizing that he wasn’t ready to be engaged again. He wanted to get there but in the end, he wasn’t. He made a mature decision to leave, allowing Tayshia the time to find her right person elsewhere. Personally, we think he would have made it to the final two in the event that he had stayed, but that just wasn’t in the cards here.

Following his final episode last night, Brendan took to his official Instagram to post what was a heartfelt, emotional message about his time on the show. He was grateful for his time with Tayshia and for everything that they had to share over time. It’s a classy message, one that makes it clear that he wants the very best for her — as do we, after everything that we’ve seen this season. Tayshia has been an awesome Bachelorette, by far one of the best in recent memory.

Tonight, Tayshia will have three suitors to choose from in Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Ben Smith, who showed up in shocking fashion on last night’s episode. Based on what we’ve seen in the previews so far, Ben won’t be eliminated right away, but it remains to be seen if he’s going to have a serious chance at the final rose.

