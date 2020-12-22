Blue Bloods season 11: Donnie Wahlberg shares Nick Cordero tribute







On this past episode of Blue Bloods, the CBS series posted a title card honoring the late, great Nick Cordero. The actor and Tony Award nominee played Victor Lugo on the series, and during his time there made a lasting impression on the cast, crew, and viewers alike.

One person who had an opportunity to spend a lot of time with Cordero during his three-episode arc was Donnie Wahlberg. Some of Danny Reagan’s best scenes over the past several years involved Lugo, as the two were such fantastic counterpoints to each other. It also appeared as though the two actors had a great time shooting their scenes. After Blue Bloods aired their title card in memory of Cordero, Wahlberg took to his Instagram account, here he posted the following message:

“You are truly missed Nick. Thank you for blessing us with your gift and your grace.”

Meanwhile, Wahlberg’s co-star Vanessa Ray (Eddie) offered up a tribute of her own, saying “thank you Nick for sharing your unmatched talent on [Blue Bloods]. Love to [son] Elvis and [wife] Amanda Kloots. you’re in the bb family for always.” Kloots posted an Instagram Story following the episode thanking the show for honoring her late husband, and we know the tribute allowed viewers a chance to familiarize themselves more with Cordero’s story. He passed away earlier this year after a months-long hospitalization and battle after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Kloots documented much of his story, and Cordero became an inspiration for millions of people during the early days of the pandemic.

We know that Nick’s spirit will live on with the cast and crew of Blue Bloods. Many of them were familiar with him long before he ever joined the show, as there are many actors on the show who are also involved in the tight-knit New York theater community. Much like the Reagans are a family, so is everyone who steps into the Blue Bloods world.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Cordero’s family and friends. Blue Bloods will return to the air in early 2021.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

