Power Book II: Ghost episode 9 spoilers: Is Tariq becoming like his dad?







As we look ahead to this weekend’s Power Book II: Ghost airing on Starz this coming weekend, you have to wonder about who Tariq is. Or, to be more specific, just who he is becoming. Michael Rainey Jr.’s character as of late has started to become more and more like his father Ghost, whether it be getting involved with some dangerous people or lying to everyone around him. How he lied to Brayden about Effie is one example, given that it didn’t seem like something that he had to do.

We’ve wondered for a while when some of this transformation and issues of identity would be coming to a head — now, it looks like it will be happening this weekend. Sunday’s installment is entitled “Monster,” and if you haven’t seen the synopsis yet we do think it paints a pretty clear picture of what this story is and also where it is going:

After the head-on collision of Tariq’s worlds at Homecoming, the campus is hot, causing problems as he tries to settle up on debts. But Monet doesn’t like problems or excuses, willing to do what’s necessary to get her business back in order. The contentious climate on campus forces Jabari and Carrie to educate students on the parallels between Frankenstein and their current environment, Tariq is concerned with who he is and who he’s becoming. And as Tasha’s trial takes a turn, she is concerned with her role in her son’s education.

Before the end of this episode, we’re sure that Monet is going to push Tariq to do what she wants, especially after he’s been pushing for more product for a while. There is also the issue of Cane being separated from his family that could come back to haunt Tariq. He’s already tried to get him killed already, and this easily could happen again.

