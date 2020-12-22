Good Trouble season 3 premiere date revealed at Freeform (video)







For anyone out there hoping to see what lies ahead on Good Trouble season 3, we can at least tell you this: You won’t be stuck waiting TOO long.

In a post on Twitter, the series confirmed that the show is going to be back on Wednesday, February 17 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. They also showed a video highlight reel-of-sorts that reminds us of some of the series’ central messages. Think in terms of the characters being judgment-free (or at least trying to), and also the value in taking the journey to get to the desired result.

In the end, we do think that Good Trouble is meant to be an optimistic series about fighting for what you believe in and overcoming the obstacles in front of you. So far on this series, Callie, Mariana, and other members of the Coterie have encountered such issues as sexism, political bias, workplace dynamics, and also just being young in 2020 — a time of tremendous social change. This series was timely before being timely on television started to be widespread, and we’re sure that this is going to be emphasized more than ever in the new year.

In addition to being topical, we’re sure that Good Trouble will also still provide some much-needed escapism for people out there who desperately need it. After all, isn’t this one of the things that this series does best? Many of you have probably been watching Callie and Mariana since their days on The Fosters, and you’ve seen them grow up and change a lot over the years.

Rest assured, we’re confident that the series will continue to bring you everything that you love over the months ahead. We may just have to wait to deliver more goods.

