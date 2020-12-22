Industry season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO? The latest







Following today’s big finale, should you expect an Industry season 2 at HBO? Or, is it more likely that the show goes the way of the dodo?

Here is the great news, and we don’t want to keep you waiting in suspense here: There will be another season coming to the network! The British series has already been able to present something new and fresh, and that’s clearly something that the network wants to cultivate. We know that the show isn’t hitting it out of the park in terms of its live ratings, but you have to remember that the majority of HBO viewers don’t watch Industry live. They check it out after the fact, and that’s without even mentioning all of the show’s performance internationally.

In a new statement confirming the big renewal news, here is what executive vice president, HBO Programming Francesca Orsi had to say:

“[Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay] have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early 20s — replete with thrills, failures and victories … It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what’s in store for Season 2.”

We certainly think that there is going to be a lot more story to explore on Industry season 2, but the best thing about it is the sense of unpredictability the premise provides. Workplace culture in 2020/2021 is very much different from anything that existed in the past few decades; it can be a lot more fluid, especially as the preferences of consumers change and workers themselves frequently change their mind over their future.

As for when an Industry season 2 could premiere, that’s what we will have to wait and see on. While a premiere date in late 2021 feels possible, at the same time there is no confirmation of anything yet. In this pandemic world, we find that a wait-and-see approach is best.

