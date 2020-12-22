NEXT series finale spoilers: Details on episode 9, episode 10







In case you were not aware, NEXT episode 9 and episode 10 are airing tomorrow night on Fox, and we’re gearing up for the end. After all, these episodes help to constitute the series finale. It’s an epic event that will bring you closure to a number of key stories — and we hope that it is all sorts of exciting and shocking.

Want to get some more news when it comes to the story? Then be sure to check out the full NEXT series finale synopsis below:

NEXT targets Congresswoman Beatty again when Agent Shea Salazar seeks her help to stop it. Shea discovers a leak within her team, as Gina encounters trouble while trying to code the virus into an NSA server. Meanwhile, NEXT taunts LeBlanc with a new tactic relating to his illness and Shea and LeBlanc devise one last dangerous ploy to destroy NEXT, and save their lives, their families and the world in the all-new, special two-hour “FILE #9/FILE #10” series finale episode of NEXT airing Tuesday, Dec. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NEX-109/110) (TV-14 L, V)

So could there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all of this? It’s possible, but we wouldn’t anticipate there being much of a hope for a renewal on the other side. Fox has already canceled the show, and it’s been a long time since it actually filmed, as well. Just remember that NEXT was at one point scheduled to be a part of the 2020-21 season before it was forced to deal with a number of delays.

Ultimately, we wish that NEXT had been able to find a larger audience, especially when you consider the talent of John Slattery in the lead role. It just didn’t work out when it actually got the chance to come on the air.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NEXT right now

What do you want to see on the NEXT series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







