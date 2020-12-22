B Positive scores full-season order at CBS with five more episodes







For those of you who are excited to see more of B Positive at CBS, we come bearing some really good news today! The network has granted an additional five episodes to the first-year comedy, which means that its future is solidified for the remainder of the year.

With this pickup in mind, B Positive now has a full-season order of 18 installments. While we know in some years a full season tends to equal anywhere between 22 and 24 episodes, this is far from a typical year. B Positive has at least been steady so far this season in the ratings, and we think that in between that and critical reception, the network has seen enough to want to keep the show around.

In general, there aren’t many major networks at the moment that are featuring new shows, largely because of pandemic-related scheduling issues and the realization that it’s harder right now to get new programs off the ground. B Positive follows Big Sky as another notable show handed a full-season order; both of these shows could be presumably on the air until the new year.

Just in case you want to know more about the next new episode, including when the series is going to premiere, check out the synopsis below:

“Open Heart Surgery” – Gina needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement, on B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 7 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Bringing the show back on January 7 at least helps to ensure that there is a relative sense of continuity here — you need that to keep the show’s ratings up. Viewers at this point have to make a habit of checking you out, since there is none currently established.

