MacGyver season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Desi’s brother is in danger!







For those who have not heard as of yet, MacGyver season 5 episode 4 is the first episode of the new year, and is airing on December 8. This is one that is notable for a couple of different reasons — it’s going to feature Mac spending time with a lot of Desi’s family, and then also seeing the return of a notable villain in Mason. This is not someone Team Phoenix would ever want to spend time with, but desperate times sometimes call for desperate measures.

In general, we’re rather curious to see what the long-term ramifications of this episode are. What will Mac being around Desi’s parents and brother mean for their future? Meanwhile, will Mason try to hurt Mac or someone close to him by the end of all of this? We have to consider it all to some degree.

For a few more hints, check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason” – Mac’s meeting with Desi’s parents goes sideways when her brother finds himself in trouble and desperately needs their help. Also, Russ and Matty must ask an old nemesis for assistance when their new recruitment candidate is kidnapped, on MACGYVER, Friday, Jan. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, this should be the sort of episode everyone gets excited for as we kick off the new year. Not only are we going to see some relentless action, but also some nostalgia from past seasons mixed with something totally new. Any chance that we can to get to know a main character better is certainly something worth getting behind. It’s hard to be any more excited for it than we already are, all things considered.

