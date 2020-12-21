Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Details on the next episode







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself wondering that entering this article, rest assured that there are some answers within!

Alas, we can’t say that the answer to this question is one that is going to make a lot of people thrilled. After all, there is no new episode of the show tonight, and you’re going to be waiting until Monday, January 4 to see what’s next. Why the break? It’s the same reason why we often have one this time a year: The holiday season. Networks want to air more Christmas Specials, and it makes sense for scripted shows to save their episodes to when they’ll get better ratings. This also allows a show like this a better chance to stay ahead in terms of producing new episodes — since filming rarely happens over the holiday season, they would otherwise fall behind.

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead when the show does return? then we suggest that you take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Welcome to the Turnaround” – Gemma’s troublemaking sister, Brittany (Deborah Baker Jr.), returns, claiming she’s turned over a new leaf, thanks to a surprising new business venture. Also, Dave finally convinces Calvin to accompany him to an escape room, where they both get more than they bargained for, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, this episode is able to bring you some laughs to help kick off the new year, one that a lot of people probably hope is full of a little bit more laughter than what we saw for the better part of 2020. It will at least serve as a good source of familiarity and escapism — also, who doesn’t love fish-out-of-water stories involving an escape room?

