The Resident season 4 premiere sneak peek: Conrad, Nic exchange vows







Even though The Resident season 4 premiere is not coming on Fox until January 12, the series has already shared a part of its biggest moment. By that, we mean the big wedding between Conrad and Nic.

In the video below courtesy of TVLine, you can already get a good sense of what lies ahead. This preview features the characters saying their vows and it is heartfelt, romantic, and pretty much everything else that you could possibly want from the two. The setting is as picturesque, as well, as you see in the photo above.

So what are the circumstances of said wedding? If you hadn’t heard as of yet, this premiere will cycle through pretty much all of the difficult days of the pandemic. You’ll see the impact that it has on the employees at the hospital, and then start to see the beginnings of the other side. The wedding is set in a post-virus world, so you don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to whether or not these characters are being responsible.

With Conrad and Nic committing themselves to each other in this preview, we’d assume that the two are going to face a lot of future struggles united. Will they still have their issues? Sure, but we have to believe that they will get through a lot of the upcoming obstacles they are facing together. They’re going to come out of the pandemic crisis stronger, and the same goes for a lot of the people at Chastain in general. There are a lot of big stories still to come, but many of them are currently a mystery. The show wants to jump through the first few metaphorical hoops before they lift a veil on what lies on the other side.

