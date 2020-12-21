





We’re now days removed from the finale of The Mandalorian season 2, and we remain as surprised as anyone that the show was able to keep the cameo of Mark Hamill under wraps for the entirety of the year. This is such a huge, epic secret, and it’s something the entire internet went berserk over.

It goes without saying that the show’s producers knew that they had something awesome on their hands; the problem was just finding a way to ensure that Luke’s return (done via a digital de-aging process) remained under wraps. Speaking in a new interview on Good Morning America, here is some of what executive producer Jon Favreau had to say on making this process happen:

“It was very tricky, because it’s very hard to keep a secret nowadays. There are so many people involved with the process. Every piece of [all of our season 2] casting leaked, so we were so scared, right up until it aired, that our surprise cameo was going to leak, too.”

Yet, it didn’t. We think a lot of this was just out of respect, since everyone who worked on set that day wanted to ensure that the surprise was as effective as possible. We’re sure that another big part of it was the producers doing what they could to hide information about Luke’s appearance as well, including making sure no definitive information was written down in a way the public could find. After spending so many years in internet culture, we’re sure that they have a good sense as to how to keep things under wraps. It’s much easier to do this now than it would have been years ago, when so much more of spoiler culture was the wild west and no one knew quite how to hide anything.

