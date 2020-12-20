Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? The possible schedule ahead







Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question … and more of what’s ahead.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and hand down a dose of the bad news: There is no new installment of the series coming on Fox tonight. What gives with that? It all has to do with the network’s standard-operating procedure of making sure that there are no new episodes over the course of the holiday season.

So now, the next order of business is trying to answer the following question: So when exactly is the animated comedy coming back? Well, here’s the current reality: There is no specific return date. We could be waiting as late as Sunday, February 14 in order to see it, and it could be weeks in order to get more details. Even though The Simpsons will be coming back in early January, the same cannot be said for the Seth MacFarlane comedy here.

Rest assured, though, that there are a lot of different episodes ahead that will be worth getting excited about, and will also offer up a lot of escapism to pretty much anyone/everyone out there who needs it. That’s one of the important things about a show like this: Normalcy. There is something to be said about a series that just allows you a chance to breathe when surrounded by craziness.

Also, don’t anticipate that Family Guy is going to be going anywhere in the near future. We’re at a point now where this show is as much a staple of the network as The Simpsons, so they aren’t going to want it going anywhere.

