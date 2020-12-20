Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 spoilers: First photo of Ali Stroker







We know that you are going to be waiting until Friday, January in order to see Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 on the air. With that being said, though, we can offer you up one important tease now for what’s ahead.

If you look above, you can get a first look at this episode’s big-name guest star in Ali Stroker, who is playing the role of Detective Allison Mulaney. Who is she? She’s a lauded detective with the NYPD who finds herself wheelchair-bound after being hurt in the line of duty. She wants to continue working in her field, but Frank has to wrestle with whether or not the department can accommodate the request. As you would imagine, this is a complicated story, one that has a lot of different nuances that have to be navigated.

One thing we know for sure is this: Stroker’s a fantastic guest star for Blue Bloods to have. She first became known to viewers due to her appearance on The Glee Project, a show that spawned performances such as Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and others. Following that, Ali appeared in Spring Awakening and won the 2019 Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Musical for Oklahoma! — proving to be one of the most inspirational stories of that year. It will be a great opportunity to see her in a new light, and see how Frank takes on this particular story.

Of course, there are going to be a lot of other things also going on in season 11 episode 4, especially as the show starts to move forward from what happened with Joe Hill at the end of episode 3. We do assume that the character will come back eventually, but there is no official timetable for it.

