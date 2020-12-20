Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Season 7 episode 5 news







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Within this article, the goal is of course to answer that, but also look ahead!

Without further ado, let’s kick things off here by sharing the rather unfortunate news: There is no new episode of the series tonight. The same goes for fellow NCIS franchise show NCIS: Los Angeles. Why is this? It’s all due to the proximity to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday. CBS doesn’t typically air a lot of programming around this time, and we’re not going to be seeing things change all that much in the years to come.

Sure, it stinks that we’re in the midst of a hiatus, but the truth is that it could’ve been a much longer one. The series is going to be returning on Sunday, January 3 with a new episode entitled “Operation Drano.” All things considered, that isn’t the worst news in the world! You could’ve been forced to wait a whole lot longer to see things coming back for more. This episode is going to be one half of a two-part event — a trend that we’ve seen for most of the season so far.

If you want to get some more news all about the next new episode, check out the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Operation Drano, Part I” – As NCIS investigates a suspicious death and the missing key piece of evidence is a top secret, high tech battery, Pride and the team realize there could be deadly consequences if it falls into the wrong hands, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode feels in some ways more like a bread-and-butter installment of the show, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case. We should have more teases within a week or so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







