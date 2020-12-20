Saturday Night Live return date hopes: When will season 46 be back?







Following last night’s new episode of Saturday Night Live, what could the return date be for season 46? Within this article, we’ll do our best in order to break some of that down.

The bad news for everyone out there at the moment is rather simple: You’ll be waiting for a while in order to see the show back. Think in terms of late January, more than likely. There was no specific announcement as to when the show will be back, but Colin Jost did note that last night was the final Weekend Update with Donald Trump as President. Go ahead and make of that what you will.

It does make a good bit of sense that we’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see new episodes, mostly due to the fact that SNL gave you such a huge batch of episodes to kick off the season. They clearly front-loaded things leading up to the Presidential Election, which makes a good bit of sense given that this is when they often tend to get their highest overall ratings.

We imagine that at some point in early January, we’ll hear more about who the next host is going to be. It’s a hard thing to figure out, mostly because with the way things are in the world right now, it probably makes sense to get someone who is local to New York City and understands already the way that SNL works. We wouldn’t mind another alum, or at least someone who has been around the block a few times. There will be a time to take some bigger swings with the hosting lineup, but is this really it? We have a harder time thinking that at the moment.

Of course, comedy remains to top priority. No matter what happens next, let’s just prepare for some laughs.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

When do you want to see Saturday Night Live back on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







