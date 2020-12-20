Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? The future of season 32







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll share with you an answer to that very question. Not only that, but also look a little bit more to what’s ahead in season 32!

We should start things off here by noting that you’re probably not going to love the info that we have within if you were expecting the animated staple to be new tonight: It’s not. Instead, you are going to be stuck waiting until Sunday, January 3 to see more of what lies ahead. There probably won’t be too many episodes across the first several weeks of 2021 due to awards shows and NFL football, but we’re at least happy to have something new be brought to the table. If you haven’t seen the synopsis just yet, just take a look at it below:

Comic book guy and his wife Kumiko debate having a baby and we learn his awesome origin story in the all-new “The Dad-Feelings Limited” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3204) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

In addition to an episode that gives you a good sense of a longtime character’s background, this episode of The Simpsons is also important from a ratings point of view. It’s probably the last installment we’re going to see for a while to air after regular-season football, so you have to hope it can draw some good numbers. We don’t think that this show is on the bubble or anything, but it always does help to accumulate as much of that ad revenue as you possibly can. You strike while the iron is hot, since typically the episodes in late February/the spring tend to have lower overall viewership than their counterparts in the fall.

