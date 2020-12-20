Animal Kingdom season 5: Filming wraps — what’s next?







In the event that you did not know the news already, filming for Animal Kingdom season 5 is now officially wrapped up. With that in mind, it’s time for another key question — what’s next? Is there anything more to anticipate?

For starters, we think it’s probably fair to say that there won’t be too many more announcements the rest of the year. If there was, we’d honestly be somewhat surprised. Why unveil much so close to the holidays? You really start to run the risk that you just get a little bit lost in the shuffle. This is a show that deserves maximum exposure and we’re sure that the folks over at TNT agree. This is one of their most-popular shows in terms of its ratings, and it does have a dedicated audience to go along with it.

The first thing that we would expect to come out from here (courtesy of TNT) is some sort of premiere-date announcement or teaser. We feel hopeful that this will be coming over the next couple of months. Unless the network deliberately wants to save the show until May, there’s no reason to think that it couldn’t be ready to start in February or March. Another show in Snowfall, which has been on a similar production schedule, is airing starting in late February.

Whenever the premiere-date announcement is made, we’re sure TNT will prepare a trailer to be the next big thing that falls. There are a lot of questions out there about this new season, as there should be. There are questions aplenty as to how this world is going to work without Smurf…

What do you personally want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stcik around for some other news. (Photo: TNT.)

