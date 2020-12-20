Power Book II: Ghost episode 8: Did Monet disown Cane for good?







Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 has come and gone, and it has to be one of the more entertaining episodes of the year. After all, there was so much content that went down from start to finish here. None of it is looking good for Tariq, based on how things are closing in on him.

For the time being, it feels like the biggest threat out there to him is Cane, whose anger has caused him to spiral in all sorts of directions. He was already upset about Tariq encroaching on his family’s business, but he took things into his own hands by sending out Barz to take him out at the basketball game. That backfired, though, as Tariq was able to use 2-Bit in order to ensure he was taken out. This, in turn, backfired big-time on Cane, as Lil Guap decided to pay Zeke a visit and would’ve taken out his knee.

Thanks to Dru, Zeke is now okay — but now, Cane’s getting forced out of the family for everything that he set up. (Diana passed that news along to him at the end.) It makes some sense given that Cane is still interested in working with Lil Guap, just at a rate that is a little bit more favorable to him. Doesn’t it feel like we’re setting up for an endgame this season that involves Tariq and Cane doing battle opposite each other in some sort of larger way? Just because Tariq seems to have more of Monet’s loyalty right now does not mean that it’s going to be that way forever.

