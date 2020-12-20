Saturday Night Live: Alex Moffat steps in as new Joe Biden







Tonight, Saturday Night Live debuted their new version of Joe Biden, and they went with an established cast member in Alex Moffat.

Were we surprised by this? Hardly, at least in that earlier today, Jim Carrey revealed that he is no longer going to be playing the President-Elect. He took him on for campaign season, which was a chance for the show to boost some of its ratings. It also, of course, gave the actor plenty of acclaim. With Moffat, we’re in a situation here where SNL has an established cast member who can play Biden at their disposal. No longer at they forced to rely on someone outside the show to be there at a desired time.

Ultimately, Moffat isn’t going to get anywhere near the headlines that a big-name actor will, but that’s okay. The point here is for SNL to rely on comedy, and allow some of its cast members chances to be stars. That is hindered when you become overly reliant on cameos, which the show has over the years. There wasn’t a lot of time tonight for Alex to really make Biden his own, but he loved the forward roll that he did, almost as an homage to Gene Wilder. It’s also something that we’ve seen Kate McKinnon take on in the past.

The one part of Moffat playing Biden that is especially hilarious is that he’s also famous for playing Eric Trump on the show — basically, he’s getting a chance to do all sorts of stuff on the political spectrum.

Ultimately, we don’t expect that we’ll be seeing as much Biden on SNL as we have Trump — there just isn’t as much comedy here, or at least the hope is that things won’t be anywhere near as scattershot in terms of headlines.

