Outlander season 6: Prepare with holiday marathon on Starz







Want to catch up before Outlander season 6 eventually arrives on Starz, or just re-live some past great moments? Throughout the upcoming week, you are going to have an opportunity.

Starting on Monday, December 21, the premium cable network is going to treat you to a week-long marathon of past episodes from the hit series, and it starts with a replaying of all of season 1 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Here’s the schedule in full, for those curious or interested in setting their DVRs.

Monday, December 21 – All of season 1 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern through 12:27 a.m. Eastern early Tuesday.

Tuesday, December 22 – All of season 2 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern through 9:42 p.m. Eastern. (For those who don’t know, the season 2 finale “Dragonfly in Amber” is one of our personal favorite episodes.)

Wednesday, December 23 – All of season 3 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern through 9:12 p.m. Eastern.

Thursday, December 24 – All of season 4 starting at 8:00 a.m. through 9:15 p.m. Eastern. (Note that at the conclusion of the marathon will be the Men in Kilts yule log featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.)

Friday, December 25 – All of season 5 starting at 10:14 a.m. through 10:26 p.m. Eastern time. (The reason for the later start is due to an airing of Elf in the morning, alongside a replaying of the Men in Kilts yule log starting at 9:41 a.m.)

Clearly, there’s a lot to love about the next week if you’re an Outlander fan — and with season 6 hopefully kicking off production early next year, there’s more good stuff on the horizon. We’d love a season 7 renewal soon, but patience is clearly a virtue. Remember that if you want to check out our personal season 6 hopes, watch what we’ve got below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.)

Men in Kilts, meanwhile, will be premiering at some point early next year — fingers crossed for a premiere date soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What are some of your favorite Outlander episodes through the first five seasons?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to score some other insight on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







