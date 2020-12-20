Shameless season 11 episode 4 return date for William H. Macy, cast







Curious to know the Shameless season 11 episode 4 return date at Showtime, or some more details on what lies ahead? If you find yourself wondering about either one of these things, we’ve got all of the details for you within!

We should start off here, though, by handing down some bad news: You are going to have to wait a little while to see what’s next. While there are a couple of retrospective events airing the next couple of weeks, some new episodes are going to surface when you get around to Sunday, January 10. This is an episode that will give you a lot of the story that you’ve seen in various trailers so far. Think along the lines of the Little Miss South Side pageant and then also Mickey finding himself a new job amidst Kevin and V’s burgeoning business.

For some other news on what’s ahead, remember to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 4 synopsis below:

The Milkoviches move in next door and wreak havoc, leading Frank, Kev and Liam to scheme to get rid of them; Mickey embarks on a security gig for Kev and V and drags Ian along; Gemma and Franny compete in the Little Miss South Side beauty pageant.

The pageant is going to bring about all sorts of comedy, but we hardly imagine that this is going to be the only part of the episode that will. The battle between the Gallaghers and the Milkoviches is about to take off to new heights. This has long been a subplot of the series, and given that this is the final season, it makes more sense than ever to lean into it a little bit more. Why not have some fun and/or show off more Gallagher chaos than ever?

