Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey will vacate Joe Biden role







After playing Joe Biden since the start of this season, it looks as though Jim Carrey is moving forward from his Saturday Night Live role.

In a post on Twitter this morning, the comedy icon confirmed the news with the following message:

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s–t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!

Jim is right that a number of people have played the President-Elect over the years, with Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson each also supplying some great versions of him. At this point, though, we’d advise the show to just find someone within the core cast to take on the role. The problem with casting celebrities outside the show is that it’s hard to ultimately keep them. Alec Baldwin is somewhat of an exception, and we feel like his relationship with the show/Lorne Michaels, plus also his proximity to Studio 8H as a New York resident, made it a whole lot easier. Even with that Baldwin suggested that he may depart the role of Donald Trump at various points over the years — we’re sure that we’ll be seeing his Trump less and less as time goes on.

But how much will SNL even lean into Biden as President moving forward? That’s another question entirely. While they did utilize Fred Armisen and Jay Pharoah as Barack Obama, he proved to be a hard President to impersonate, largely because there were fewer circumstances that really merited a sketch.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

Are you going to miss Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







