Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3: Is Joe Hill leaving the force?







Tonight, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 wasted no time starting things off with a crisis — a huge one featuring Joe Hill at the center. Everyone now knew the truth of who he was, but there was still another question — what was he going to do about it?

At poker night, Joe revealed to some of the other Reagans that he was having a hard time, as some of the other cops were giving him a hard time on the job. They felt like he was suddenly this sort of Reagan spy working within their midst. He wasn’t mad at his family, but at the same time it was a difficult situation to deal with emotionally.

As the episode went along, it became pretty clear that Joe was still dealing with mixed emotions. He wanted to be a part of the family, and even went over to Frank’s with all sorts of fine Italian food. We thought that this was a sign he’d be sticking around for a little while — and yet, it was a little bit more of a goodbye. He recognized that he needed to get away for a while, to adjust and see if he can find a way to make life work for him now. He applied for leave from the force, and that’s a sign he will be gone for a little while.

There was something very sad about the closing minutes — Nicky and Jack were so eager to meet Joe at family dinner, and even though he supplied the cuisine, he still didn’t show up. (It was nice to see Nicky and Jack again, as short as it was.)

We do think that we will see Joe again on Blue Bloods — this may not be forever. Ultimately, this character is an example of the adverse effects of being a Reagan — even if he has come to love him, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of history that can come with that. We’ll just have to hope for whatever the future brings…

