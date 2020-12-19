Prodigal Son season 2 video: Tom Payne, cast tease what’s ahead







We are inching ever closer to the Prodigal Son season 2 premiere date of January 12 — so do you want more details while you wait?

In the video below, you have a chance to check out some rather exciting teases of what lies ahead from Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, and several other cast members. We know that there is a lot of excitement around every corner, but the season is kicking off in an extremely dark place. Just think in terms of what Ainsley did in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale.

So how far is Malcolm Bright willing to go in order to protect his sister, who clearly killed in a dissociative state? In this video you see him try to convince her that he was the one who did the killing, and Payne notes that he’s going to have to rely on someone he’d rather not speak to in order to get what he wants. Does that mean that his father is going to get involved to some degree? You have to imagine it’s possible.

On the case front, be prepared for some more creepy, disturbing murders that fit the bill of what you’ve seen on the show so far. At the same time, the writers are also going to take on some topical subject matter. While Prodigal Son may often deal with characters who are somewhat on the fringes of society, it is a show still grounded in reality and we are going to see a lot of serious issues addressed amidst some of the larger, expected chaos.

Just prepare yourself now for what’s going to be a crazy season — we know that it’s been a rather-long season, but in the end, we believe it’ll be worthwhile.

