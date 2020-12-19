NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Operation Drano’ begins







For those who have not heard the news as of yet, NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 is going to be airing on January 3. The show is going to be coming back following its midseason hiatus in a big way, and with the kick-off to another two-part installment.

This time around, it is “Operation Drano.” This is a story that seems to be mostly about the case, or at least that’s what we’re getting a sense of courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Operation Drano, Part I” – As NCIS investigates a suspicious death and the missing key piece of evidence is a top secret, high tech battery, Pride and the team realize there could be deadly consequences if it falls into the wrong hands, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Over the course of this installment, we have a feeling that there are going to be a lot of danger for several members of the team. It’s hard for there not to be when you’re thinking about a two-part story. We have to assume that by the end of this installment, we are going to see a big cliffhanger-of-sorts to lead into what’s next.

On more of a personal note, we’re hoping that coming up, there are going to be some opportunities to also dive into the personal lives of some of these people, as well. Can we see more of what’s going on with Pride and Rita, and see potentially what they are up to? We think that some of that stuff will be interspersed throughout the season.

Another big question worth wondering here is of course the time frame. When will this be set in terms of the pandemic, which the writers have put into the story?

