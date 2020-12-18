Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 return date: Who gets arrested?







Want to know the Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 return date, or some early details all about what lies ahead? Don’t worry: We’ve got some insight on all of that within this piece!

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the rather-sad news out of the way: You’re going to be waiting a while to see what is coming up next. We wish that this wasn’t the case, but unfortunately, it is. New episodes of the series are going to be airing starting on Friday, January 8, which is once we’re on the other side of the holidays. There will also be new episodes of MacGyver and Blue Bloods on the night, so there is going to be the full lineup once again.

This first episode back for Magnum PI should be an exciting one just because of what Magnum and Higgins are going to be getting themselves into — they’ll be working with an MMA fighter! Meanwhile, there’s also a personal story for Kumu as she gets arrested for effectively doing the right thing — but can she convince others of that, as well?

Below, CarterMatt have the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 4 synopsis with more updates on what’s coming:

“First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback” – Magnum and Higgins help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight. Also, Kumu is arrested for stealing an artifact from a collector that should be returned to its original resting place, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The majority of Magnum PI season 3 is still to come, and we’re sure that there’s going to be a lot of crazy stuff coming — think in terms of relentless action, but also humor and a little bit of romance mixed in. This mixture is what keeps viewers coming back, no?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







