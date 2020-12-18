Lucifer season 6 episode 4 title hints at some sort of ‘game’







We’ve received a most welcome barrage of Lucifer episode titles as of late … why not keep that going within this piece?

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official writers room account confirmed that “Pin the Tail on the Baddie” is the name for season 6 episode 4. This is an installment written by Carly Woodworth, who has worked on the series for quite some time as a script coordinator. Meanwhile, Viet Nguyen is the director, and this is coming off of a fantastic previous effort in “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken.”

For some more Lucifer updates now in video form, be sure to watch our new discussion at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

So what does this title mean? We have to imagine that it’s going to involve seeking out some sort of adversary, but doing it in a rather comedic way. The tricky thing about the guessing game here is that we’re more than ten episodes away from seeing this episode and with that, it could be almost anyone! That’s probably one of the reasons why the writers are fine to share this now — they inevitably know that it’s going to be hard to pin anything down from this, but it does keep people talking and engaged.

Ultimately, this level of engagement may be especially important as we all collectively set around and wait to see when the series is going to be coming back on Netflix. We were hoping in our pipe-dream part of our brain that Part 2 of season 5 would be coming this year, but that’s pretty much impossible now save for a surprise holiday drop. Early 2021 seems likely, and we hope that we’ll get a few more details leading up to it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you think Lucifer season 5 episode 6 will look and feel like, based on the info we now have?

Be sure to share in the attached comments, and then also stick around — there are more details coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Oh, what is this? 😳 We have some of the most clever fans in the world for guessing this title? 🙌 Now, I wonder just WHO this baddie is? 😈 pic.twitter.com/et221aGizi — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 18, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







