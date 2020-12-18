All American season 3: Is a spin-off in development?







We know that there is a lot of stuff coming on All American season 3, in between Spencer’s big move and, of course, plenty of football.

Yet, The CW may also be looking a little bit more towards the future. In addition to the spin-offs that are in development right now for Nancy Drew and Black Lightning, we’ve now heard that the aforementioned drama is potentially going to have an offshoot of its own.

According to a report from TVLine, this show would be set at a historically Black university and follow the character of Simone Hicks (Geffry Maya), who is set to head out to pursue a higher education. This would be introduced first during a regular episode of All American season 3, and we would inevitably see where the story went from there.

Will this show ultimately get the green light? We definitely see there being a market out there for it, and in the end, it would all probably come down to the quality of the backdoor pilot and also if the network has room in the schedule. All American has already shown itself to be one of the network’s best underdog stories — while its live ratings have never been spectacular, it has shown itself to be incredibly strong in its after-the-fact viewership and streaming numbers. It brings an expanded audience to the network, and also serves as a chance to deliver a wider array of content beyond comic-book adaptations.

We should note that on the spin-off front, there is still no official word on Green Arrow and the Canaries and the prequel to The 100. These are two off-shoots that were already shot and we’re waiting to get official news still.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on All American, including our take on the latest trailer

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







