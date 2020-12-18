The Resident season 4 spoilers: Gotham alum to be new series regular







There is a new series regular coming on board The Resident season 4, and she is someone who viewers out there may be familiar with already.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, former Gotham series regular Jessica Lucas is going to be a regular on the medical drama moving forward. Her part? Think in terms of Billie, described as “once a top neurosurgery resident at Chastain who was cut after a tragic error and left under a cloud. Nic (Emily VanCamp) has known and loved her since childhood and wants her to return. Will Billie’s pride, hot temper, and ego get her in trouble again? She’ll have to control the fact she knows all too well, that she’s nearly always the smartest person in the room.”

This is the sort of character The Resident does really well, someone who is both brilliant but also extraordinarily flawed. One of the best things that Lucas could bring to this role is confidence, based on what we saw her do on Gotham. Billie could be a character who still believes in herself, and is frustrated about her current lot in life. She’ll have to get adjusted to doing things a very particular way, given that modern-day Chastain is probably somewhat different from the one she remembers. Heck, it’s possible that it’s even different from the one we remember, given the fact that this series is going to be addressing the health crisis in its premiere next month.

It remains to be seen just when we’ll start seeing Billie around with great regularity, but the show will be moving past the pandemic early on to focus on a wide array of different stories. We’ll see what some of those look like in the end.

