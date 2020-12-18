Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3: Will there be closure on Joe Hill?







As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3, we would say to anticipate a certain amount of finality on a key story as of late. This episode revolves around Joe Hill and the secret being out in regards to his family history. It’s going to be powerful, and it could set the stage for some important things to come.

Yet, if you think about it, this episode could have served as the season 10 finale, had that season gotten a chance to air its full 22 episodes. With that in mind, we’re almost going into tonight thinking that this will be a midseason finale-of-sorts now — even though we’re only three episodes in. It could put a pin in the Joe Hill story somewhat, though it’s possible that the character returns at some point this season. (We know that he is not currently listed to appear in the fourth episode airing early next year.)

Do we think that Blue Bloods would love to feature this character more in some unique ways? Absolutely, but of course the big challenge there comes in finding practical ways in order to utilize him. There are SO many characters in this story, including some who haven’t had a spotlight in a rather long period of time. Some of the time devoted to Joe will likely go to some other characters.

Our hope, though, is that by the end of tonight’s episode, Joe will at least have some sort of peace when it comes to his place within the family and the NYPD. He may not blame the Reagans for this situation, but no doubt it’s a life-altering crisis that he finds himself in. We wouldn’t be shocked if it overwhelms him in some way.

