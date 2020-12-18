Blue Bloods season 11: Vanessa Ray on what makes Will Estes great







Given that the final episode of Blue Bloods in 2020 is airing on CBS tomorrow night, why not talk about some of the stars now? There are many reasons why viewers love this show, but one of the biggest reasons has to do with the cast. You’ve been around these Reagans for so long that they start to feel like members of your own family.

Oh, and of course there’s the love story between Jamie and Eddie, whose relationship has been a part of the show for many years. They have a fantastic bond, and it’s nice to know that Vanessa Ray and Will Estes get along quite swimmingly in real life, as well.

In a new interview on the Pink Lemonade Stand podcast, here is some of what Vanessa had to say about her co-star:

“He has the strongest character of any person I’ve ever met. He has a love for his family and his mother … He’s really funny. People don’t know how funny he is. There’s nobody in the world who makes me laugh harder than Will Estes.”

That level of respect is probably one of the reasons why the two have such a great on-screen rapport — they clearly know how to get the best out of each other when filming a scene. (Also, after filming this, doesn’t anyone want to watch Will in a comedy?)

As for what could be coming up for Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods moving forward, we’re hoping that both characters continue to get opportunities for advancement. They’re both capable leaders, and Eddie in particular has been looking to move up the ladder for some time. There’s no timetable on when some of this could happen, though, so we’re going to have to be patient. Tomorrow’s episode should revolve largely about Joe Hill’s secret getting out.

