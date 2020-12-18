Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 return date: When’s it back?







Want to know the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 return date over at MTV? Then consider this piece your source!

Let’s start by sharing some of the bad news — you aren’t going to be seeing the show back on the air with new episodes next week. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Thursday, January 7. The network clearly does not want to go up against either Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, which are holidays where there is a lot of competition. Viewers, to be frank, are often doing other things as opposed to watching standard TV. (Next week, MTV has scheduled a number of Christmas movies, bumping Jersey Shore Family Vacation off the air entirely. It remains to be seen what they are programming for New Year’s Eve.)

As for what’s going to be coming up on Jersey Shore Family Vacation beyond this hiatus, the simple answer is “hijinks.” We know that Angelina’s presence will cause all sorts of drama, and beyond just that you’ll see a lot of humor from start to finish. We don’t think at this point MTV is really out to reinvent the wheel with this show — it’s mostly about nostalgia and getting to see a lot of familiar faces week in and week out. They take you away from the world, even though the irony is that this show was filmed right in the middle of the pandemic.

Alas, because we are still weeks away from the next new episode airing, we don’t have all that much in the way of specifics as of yet. Hopefully, MTV will at least release something more following the conclusion of this upcoming episode.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around — we’ll have some other news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







