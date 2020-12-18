Is an LA Law revival happening at ABC with Blair Underwood?







Revivals have certainly been popular on network TV over the past several years, and we are clearly not at the end of them yet.

For the latest evidence, just check out the latest news about LA Law! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, ABC is developing a new version of the show, one that will be featuring the return of Blair Underwood as his old character Jonathan Rollins. There’s a chance that there are some other characters from the original who will appear, but it’s still early and nothing is confirmed as of yet.

The new LA Law has an established team of writers behind the scenes, led by Arrowverse mega-producer Marc Guggenheim and also Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow writer Ubah Mohamed. (For those who don’t know, Guggenheim has experience in the legal world and also worked on The Practice prior to his time working on superhero shows.)

The original LA Law ran for many seasons on NBC, and we understand the idea behind bringing it back — legal dramas are a staple of TV, and we do think that there’s always going to be a chance for a great deal of success as the years go by.

Of course, we don’t want to sit here and say that a revival for LA Law is going to be anywhere near as successful as the original — mostly because revivals are a little bit hit-or-miss. There’s typically a good bit of excitement for them in the early going, and then after that, the principal question becomes whether or not they can sustain long-term. Can you keep the hype going beyond the nostalgia? Some revivals have pulled that off, whereas some others have fallen by the wayside quickly. We don’t want to guarantee either thing in this instance.

For now, we’ll just wait and see what else happens in terms of development.

