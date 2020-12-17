Mom season 8 episode 6 return date: What lies ahead on CBS?







If you are curious about the Mom season 8 episode 6 return date at CBS, have no fear — we’ve got that within this piece!

We don’t want to lead you on too much before we hand down the bad news, so here it is: There is no new episode next week, and the same goes for the week after. We can’t say that this is going to be all that surprising to a lot of people out there, and that’s mostly due to the next two weeks being Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In other words, these are days that you never want to program against. Taking these weeks off will make it so that Mom has more episodes it can debut early next year, and it also causes it to not fall behind in production and allows them to stay at a fairly steady pace.

What we know for now is that Mom season 8 episode 6 is going to be premiering on Thursday, January 7, and the title for the installment is “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick.” It’s fair to guess that football could be a theme here in some form, but beyond that, we have no synopsis to share as of yet. We’re still rather far away and that means CBS isn’t rushing to hand out any further information.

So while we’re talking about the future of Mom, why not spend a minute getting into its long-term future. Is season 8 going to be the final one? CBS hasn’t confirmed that as of yet, but the ratings are down slightly versus season 7. That’s understandable, given the exit of Anna Faris and the fact that most shows are experiencing ratings downturns this year. We personally think there’s a good chance for at least one more season — we at least want that. A show with this long of a run deserves as much of a proper send-off as possible.

