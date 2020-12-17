Doctor Who season 13: Does show boss know the premiere date?







We know that there is a new Doctor Who special coming on BBC One / BBC America come New Year’s Day, but what about beyond that?

The good news here is that we know there is a season 13 coming eventually to the aforementioned networks. However, there is no clear timetable for it. Our hope is that it could be on the air in mid-to-late 2021, but there are so many different factors that come into play there. Think in terms of filming, plus whatever post-production work that needs to be done.

What is interesting here is that it seems as though show boss Chris Chibnall has at least some sort of idea as to when the series could happen. He doesn’t give a lot away, but here’s what he said recently to Entertainment Weekly:

“Yeah, I’ve got an idea [when we’ll be back] … But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send ‘the boys’ round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we’ll put it on telly straight away.”

Meanwhile, Chibnall also presented the following about the upcoming season, which is being shot in the midst of the pandemic and, therefore, is rather different than what we’ve seen in the past:

“We’re filming as we speak … We’ve got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We’re only a few weeks in. It’s very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it’s not without its challenges, but every series of Doctor Who has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody’s smiling.”

We’ve always said that Doctor Who doesn’t need an enormous budget or hundreds of extras to be successful. It just needs imagination. If the show can give us that, we’ll be satisfied in the end.

What do you want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13, and when do you want to see it premiere?

