B Positive episode 6 return date: When’s the new comedy back?







Curious to learn the B Positive episode 6 return date following the latest new episode tonight? We’ve got that within — and while we’re at it, we’ll give you an update on the show’s ratings.

The bad news here is that the Thomas Middleditch – Annaleigh Ashford comedy is about to go on hiatus. The good news is that it’s not the worst hiatus in the world. It will be off next Thursday and on December 31 before returning to CBS on January 7. There isn’t a synopsis out there for the next new episode, but we imagine that one will be revealed before too long.

We know that filming television has not been a particularly-easy thing for anyone to do these days, so let’s just go ahead and say that we’re grateful B Positive has pulled it off and that the cast and crew are working to be safe. We know that it’s especially important for a new show to have a lot of episodes right away, as it gets people hooked on the idea and the main players. It takes a while in order for viewers to from proper habits, and hopefully there has been an opportunity for that over the course of the past several weeks.

In terms of how B Positive is performing in the ratings so far, let’s say that the results are a little bit mixed. In the 18-49 demographic we’re seeing it draw a 0.6 rating — which is decent, but far from spectacular. However, it’s also retained its viewership the entirety of the season. People who watch it seem to enjoy it, since it’s also held steady around its total viewer average of 5.13 million. It’s still far too early to tell, though, whether or not it will be back for another season.

Of course, we’ll have more news on the show as we ebb and flow through the remainder of the season.

