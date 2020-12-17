Superstore spin-off Bo & Cheyenne in the works at NBC







Want to get a chance to dive further into the world of Superstore? Then you’re going to potentially have a chance to even after the final season airs.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, NBC is currently developing a spin-off entitled Bo & Cheyenne. This is one written by Superstore executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, and would of course star Nichole Sakura and Johnny Pemberton in the roles that they played on the series proper.

So what’s the idea behind the spin-off? Per the aforementioned site and the logline, Bo and Cheyenne would work to “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.” It sounds like they would combine some of the workplace comedy of what we saw with the series proper with some of the family-comedy elements that you get in a show like The Conners.

As for whether or not this series will see the light of day, we’re still in a place where we still have to wait and see. Not all spin-offs end up working, but there are certainly enough out there that do. We also think that there is a lot more story to tell within this world, especially since we only-recently learned the news that Superstore season 6 was going to be the final season. We’d processed the news that America Ferrera was leaving, but we didn’t want to have to dump too much more than that on top of it.

We’ll probably find out a little bit more about Bo & Cheyenne at some point over the next few months. We don’t think that there’s going to be an immediate rush here, and it still is to be determined just how development is going to work given the state of the vaccine and what that’s going to do in regards to filming timelines.

