Is Michelle Yeoh leaving Star Trek Discovery, Philippa Georgiou role?







Is Michelle Yeoh leaving Star Trek: Discovery following the events of Thursday’s episode? Is Philippa Georgiou gone for good? This is a complicated show, and these are certainly complicated questions to ponder over for the time being.

Yet, we do come bearing some news that can be viewed as rather bittersweet. The bad news is that “Terra Firma: Part 2” likely marks the final appearance from Yeoh on the main series, unless the writers are orchestrating a surprise. After the Mirror Universe story, it seems like Georgiou is on her way back in time, effectively to another world. All of this is setting the stage for the Section 31 spin-off, which was first ordered some time ago. There is no clear timeline as to when that is going to premiere, but it’s hard to be mad at CBS All Access for determining that Philippa Georgiou is a strong enough character that she deserves her own show. There’s a lot of character development that can still be done here, as we can better explore different sides that there just wasn’t as much time to take on here.

Yeoh has been fantastic on the show for a while, and it’s hard to feel anything on than joy over her final scenes with Sonequa Martin-Green. There may have been sadness to her exit, but it was also fulfilling to see so many years of work wrapped up into that one particular package.

So this marks the end of one era within the Star Trek: Discovery narrative, but there is clearly still more to come and a great deal that is left to be explored. We’ll see where this show goes from here; we can only hope that in the sea of spin-offs and off-shoots that are gradually coming, Discovery continues to take center stage. This is the franchise launching pad, and in a lot of ways the show that put CBS All Access on the map in the first place.

