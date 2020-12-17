Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 sneak peek: Calm before the storm







Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 is going to air on CBS tomorrow night, and we know that things are gonna get crazy! Just remember that at some point over the course of the hour, there is going to be a hostage crisis that takes place in a government building.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, though, the main focus is on what happened before said hostage crisis. It’s the calm before the crazy, though we’re not sure that we would describe this situation as altogether “calm,” either.

After all, remember that the main reason why Magnum, Higgins, and TC were in this building in the first place was in order to ensure that Higgins’ latest green-card attempt went off without a hitch. There were some snags (that’s apparently what happens when your name surfaces on multiple marriage licenses), but when the dust settled, it seems like the plan was a success. They’re talking about it in this preview, though it’s not altogether clear that it 100% worked. Magnum just feels confident about it.

Of course, our idealistic hope is that once the hostage crisis begins, Magnum, Higgins, and TC go into her mode and save the day — because of that, they get a round of generous applause in the form of making Higgins’ goal of staying in the country a little bit easier. We’re just not altogether confident that things are going to work like that. We’d anticipate that as this episode goes along, we’re going to be in for a few more head-turning surprises … and maybe some sort of closure at the end. We’re just not altogether confident that it’s going to be the closure that we want.

Given that this episode is going to be the final one of the calendar year, we’ll be clinging to every moment a little bit better.

