When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere date revealed by Hallmark







For everyone out there excited to check out When Calls the Heart season 8 on Hallmark Channel, we now have an official date!

Today, the network revealed that on Sunday, February 21, the Erin Krakow drama series is going to be coming on board the network. We know that typically there is a Christmas Special in Hope Valley, but that is not the case this time around. Instead, we’re going to get a 12-episode season, longer than the usual batch. That means more adventures, more romance, and hopefully opportunities to get to know all of these characters better. There will be some new faces who turn up, and that’s in addition to getting to see who Elizabeth chooses (if anyone) and what the future looks like for her career.

If you really don’t want to wait too long in order to get a tease of When Calls the Heart season 8, rest assured that you don’t have to wait too long. There is going to be a preview for it shared during the repeat airing of the 2019 Christmas Special on December 25. We’re sure that it will be posted sometime after the fact, but if you want to be among the first to see it, that’s the way to make it happen.

In times like this, a show like When Calls the Heart is more important than ever. This is a series that is charming, hopeful, and perfect escapism from the outside world. There’s something about the community of Hope Valley that reaches into all of our hearts — it’s one of the longest-running shows on the Hallmark Channel for a reason. It has a devoted following, and we don’t think it’s going to be going anywhere in the near the future.

