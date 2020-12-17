Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 video: Erin, Frank struggle with Joe







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3 is set to debut on CBS tomorrow night, and almost all roads right now lead to Joe Hill. The secret son of Joe Reagan and Paula Hill saw his entire life blown wide open at the end of this past episode, and there are questions around every corner now.

Take, for example, simply this: What is Joe going to do now? He took so much value in his word and being known for that. Now, the entire perception of him will change. He could be attacked by his peers for keeping a secret, even if it’s one that he only recently uncovered himself. Meanwhile, he may not be treated the same way — if he gets a promotion, he recognizes that there will be a lot of people out there who question whether or not he event deserved it.

The sneak peek below features Erin and Frank wondering about all of this, in addition to how Joe’s presence will impact their own lives and careers. The media can be rather nosy, and they may also question why the police commissioner of New York City and a recent potential candidate for District Attorney each decided to not disclose this before now. Maybe some will buy into the idea that this was not their secret to tell, but not everyone will.

Ultimately, it’s the not-knowing that is frustrating Erin and Frank as much as anything. They’ve known each other for decades and they know all of each other’s tells. Yet, here comes someone in Joe who they’ve known for less than a year and he’s a grown adult — they don’t really know all that much about him or his tells at all.

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 3?

How do you think things are going to unfold with Joe Hill? Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and stick back for some other coverage. (Photo: CBS.)

