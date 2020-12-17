The Flight Attendant season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?







Is The Flight Attendant renewed at HBO Max for a season 2, and should we expect for it to be? Within this article, we’ll do what we can to hand down an answer to that question — while also setting the stage for whatever the future could hold.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and present you with a firm answer: At the moment, there is no official The Flight Attendant season 2 renewal. We’d love for there to be one, but this is a wait-and-see process like it always is within the world of TV.

The good news is that it does feel like the door is being left open for more — a number of people affiliated with the series, including Kaley Cuoco herself, have indicated that another season is possible. Without spoiling the finale, there are enough open threads left to continue the story — even if a lot of the season 1 storyline has a conclusion. The decision on another season will of course come down to what HBO Max wants to do, and we feel encouraged that they will go ahead and order more.

One of the biggest things that The Flight Attendant has going for it right now is timing. While HBO Max has been reasonably successful so far (we’re not even talking about the movie-release plans that were recently announced), they still have only a small number of original series. They’re still in their infancy, and we don’t think this is when they can afford to cancel a lot of stuff. This is also a show that has room for tremendous growth in the months ahead, and they have a big-name star coming off of The Big Bang Theory. It’s a thoroughly-entertaining show that looks and feels different than anything else.

We’re confident that there will be a season 2 for The Flight Attendant — we’ll just have to wait and see what the network decides.

