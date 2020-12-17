The Rookie season 3: Production altered over positive tests







The Rookie season 3 is going to be airing on ABC when we get around to the new year, and that’s not going to be changed. With that being said, there are some changes that are being made to production through the remainder of the year.

According to a report from Deadline, the Nathan Fillion drama is adjusting their schedule following some positive tests for the virus. There are cases within Zone A, which includes the cast alongside key members of production. Here was what was said on a subject in a new statement:

“The Rookie season three has moved to an alternate production schedule with limited production still underway, seeing the winter hiatus starting earlier than expected for most of the cast and crew following confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Zone A through a routine screening, in adherence with strict health and safety protocols … Together with our partners at ABC Signature, eOne wishes to thank our incredible cast and crew – and we look forward to cameras rolling at full speed in 2021 as planned.”

Every production out there, including The Rookie, is doing their best in order to ensure that everyone stays safe during what is a difficult time of the year. We’ve seen other shows have to either shut down or alter production before, and there is a chance sadly that this won’t be the final production either. The most important thing does remain safety at all times.

Because there has already been a lot of time spent filming this season, we are going to still see episodes air for now as planned. With the schedule being adjusted as opposed to halted, there is a chance that the schedule in its entirety could stand pat moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

Of course, we’ll have some other updates on The Rookie as soon as they are available. Feel free to share some of your thoughts on this story in the comments, and we wish everyone at the show good health. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







